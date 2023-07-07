Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

