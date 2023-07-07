Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 204.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

