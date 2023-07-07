Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 3,538 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

