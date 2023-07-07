Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $281.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.