Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $184.97.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

