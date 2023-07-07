Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 12,253 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 158.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $40.05.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 630 ($8.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.27) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

