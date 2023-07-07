Threshold (T) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $229.49 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,333.42 or 0.99989107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02304532 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $16,579,010.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.