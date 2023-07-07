Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 120,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 793,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

