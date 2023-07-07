Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 2%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 4,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Treasury Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The firm has a market cap of C$35.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

