TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,592. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.30. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $538.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

