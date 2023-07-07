TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,775 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of UAPR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 246,747 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

