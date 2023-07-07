TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $530.23. The company had a trading volume of 724,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,943. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $234.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.48.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

