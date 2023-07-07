TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.32. 359,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

