TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Cummins makes up about 1.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.04. 141,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,505. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.60 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

