TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BUD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 656,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,111. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

