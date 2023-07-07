TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.84. 541,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,409. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

