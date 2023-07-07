TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $6.70 on Friday, hitting $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,778. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

