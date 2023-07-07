Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Trading Down 6.6%

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 131,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 266,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Trio Petroleum Stock Performance

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

