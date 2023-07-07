Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. Triton International has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

