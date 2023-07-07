Trust Wallet Token Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002818 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $355.71 million and $6.08 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

