Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.70

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.70 and traded as low as $60.00. Truxton shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 670 shares traded.

Truxton Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.