Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 2,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

