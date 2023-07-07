Ultra (UOS) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $60.20 million and approximately $929,564.71 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.92 or 0.00913537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00141089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17540744 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $875,531.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

