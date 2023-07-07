Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.78. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 111,365 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

