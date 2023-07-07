uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 201,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $539.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. uniQure has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Insider Activity

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of uniQure by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 227,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.