V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $28.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

About V.F.

(Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

