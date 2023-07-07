V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.56. 683,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.73. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

