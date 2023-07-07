V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $227.14. 46,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,044. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

