V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $75.61. 370,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

