V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.02. 107,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

