V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.80. 139,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.84 and a 200 day moving average of $281.50. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

