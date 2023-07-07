V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $35.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,188.87. 105,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $615.54 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,171.83.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

