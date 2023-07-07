Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.10. 44,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 35,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.5584 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

