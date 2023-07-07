Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.47 and last traded at C$22.47. 15,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 15,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.54.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.83.

