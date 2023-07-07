Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.23 and last traded at C$31.25. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.59.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.60.

