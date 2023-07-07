Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.91 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

