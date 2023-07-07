Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after acquiring an additional 109,491 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.92. 17,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,732. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.46.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.