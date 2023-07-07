Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VO traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.03. 98,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,457. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

