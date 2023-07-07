Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 12.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $43,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 465,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,994. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
