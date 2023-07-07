Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.01. 514,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,420. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

