Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

