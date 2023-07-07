Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $219.83. 1,651,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,486. The company has a market capitalization of $303.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

