Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VTI opened at $218.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

