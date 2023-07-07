Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SM Energy worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after buying an additional 897,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

SM Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE SM traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 335,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,693. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

