Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.75. The stock had a trading volume of 852,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,510. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

