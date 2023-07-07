Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

