Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. 411,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,813. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

