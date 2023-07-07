Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.99. 369,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

