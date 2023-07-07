Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,318 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. 2,080,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,237. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.