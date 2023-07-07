Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 1,562.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.36.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AON traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.89. 222,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $262.42 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

